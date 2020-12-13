 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports 281 new coronavirus cases; 8 more deaths in Nebraska
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lancaster County reports 281 new coronavirus cases; 8 more deaths in Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 281 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 20,043.

The number of deaths in the community remains at 119.

For the week ending Saturday, there were 1,432 cases reported locally, and the positivity rate for the week was 27.4%. Both are significant drops from the prior week's 2,103 cases and 33.9% positivity rate.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,173 COVID-19 cases statewide Sunday to bring the total to 148,861. The state also reported eight deaths linked to the disease for a total of 1,373.

Hospitalizations dropped to 692, down from 711 on Saturday.

Alcohol takeout, shortened hours for Lincoln restaurants among new restrictions
City Hall: Pandemic policy touches everyone, including Lincoln mayor's family
Lancaster County jail locks down after COVID-19 outbreak in 2 housing units
Lancaster County seeing spate of deaths in nursing homes; officials call for more community cooperation with restrictions
Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FDA commissioner's advice on taking the vaccine if you have allergies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News