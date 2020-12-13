Lancaster County reports 281 new coronavirus cases; 8 more deaths in Nebraska

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 281 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 20,043.

The number of deaths in the community remains at 119.

For the week ending Saturday, there were 1,432 cases reported locally, and the positivity rate for the week was 27.4%. Both are significant drops from the prior week's 2,103 cases and 33.9% positivity rate.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,173 COVID-19 cases statewide Sunday to bring the total to 148,861. The state also reported eight deaths linked to the disease for a total of 1,373.

Hospitalizations dropped to 692, down from 711 on Saturday.

