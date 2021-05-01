 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 27 new cases of COVID-19, fully vaccinated nearing 50%
Lancaster County reports 27 new cases of COVID-19, fully vaccinated nearing 50%

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. 

Lancaster County has reported a total of 30,973 cases of COVID-19 and 232 deaths since the start of the pandemic. According to the Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard, about 47.5% of the adult population -- specifically 116,891 individuals -- is fully vaccinated. The health department reported that 162,999 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine. 

Vaccination efforts have shifted from large-scale operations to targeted clinics, including clinics for high school students across the county last week.

Next week, clinics are planned for the Center for People in Need, Airpark and Belmont recreation centers and the Lancaster Event Center. Appointments can also be made for drive-thru clinics at Gateway Mall.

To make an appointment, register at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-8006 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. 

Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223

