Lancaster County reports 27 new cases of COVID-19, fully vaccinated nearing 50%

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
Lancaster County has reported a total of 30,973 cases of COVID-19 and 232 deaths since the start of the pandemic. According to the Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard, about 47.5% of the adult population -- specifically 116,891 individuals -- is fully vaccinated. The health department reported that 162,999 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Vaccination efforts have shifted from large-scale operations to targeted clinics, including clinics for high school students across the county last week.
Next week, clinics are planned for the Center for People in Need, Airpark and Belmont recreation centers and the Lancaster Event Center. Appointments can also be made for drive-thru clinics at Gateway Mall.
To make an appointment, register at
COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-8006 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Cyclists bike at Pioneers Park, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. After a few cold April days, warmer temperatures are on the way later this week. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Josh Swain (left) declares Lincoln native four-year-old Joshua Vinson Jr. the ultimate Josh after the Josh fight took place in an open green space at Air Park on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska. What started as a mid-pandemic joke took on life Saturday, as a mixed bag of individuals sharing only their name came to battle it out. The winner was to be declared the rightful owner of the name. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Multiple people with the name Josh, and some Josh imposters, duked it out with pool noodles in a large scale battle royale to find out who is the rightful owner of the name Josh in an open green space in Air Park on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska. What started as a mid-pandemic joke took on life Saturday, as a mixed bag of individuals sharing only their name came to battle it out. The winner was to be declared the rightful owner of the name. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Wisconsin Morgan Kummer (front left) celebrates with Ally Miklesh (back left) and Peyton Bannon after a homerun in the fourth inning against Nebraska on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Bowlin Stadium. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln Southwest's Quintin Kniss (7) takes a shot on the goal while guarded by Lincoln Southeast's Tyson Klein in the first period on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Seacrest Field . KENNETH FERRIERA, JOURNAL STAR
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Audrey Mason gets close to photograph booming tulips at Sunken Gardens, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Warming temperatures will continue into the weekend, with a Sunday high forecasted to reach 74 degrees. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Pius X hurdlers Kate Campos (left) and Anna Vedral pose for a portrait, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Aldrich Field. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lead teacher Nadya Mercedes Sanchez plays with Cadet Stabler, 1, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Community Action K Street Head Start Center. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Blossoming crabapple trees frame a student on the University of Nebraska - Lincoln city campus on Monday, April 19, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Quincy, an 11-month-old boarder collie, looks over choice bones during the I Love My Dog Expo at the Lancaster Event Center on Sunday, April 18, 2021. KENNETH FERRIERA, JOURNAL STAR
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
A young fan cheers on the Huskers during a Nebraska Football Practice on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Memorial Stadium. KENNETH FERRIERA, JOURNAL STAR
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln North Star senior Ashley Alvarado dances as her classmates look on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in the commons area of the school. Two hundred students were expected at the annual high school event. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for April
Dr. Derrick Nero of the University of Nebraska at Omaha (bottom right, kneeling) helps members of the school's Invention and Innovation in Engineering Education class inflate a weather balloon with helium Saturday at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum near Ashland.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln Southwest baserunner Ethan Morrow creates a cloud of diving into home as a Lincoln Southeast wild pitch allows him to score from third base in the fourth inning Thursday at Densmore Field. Southwest won 7-4.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln High goalkeeper Andres Moreno (00) makes a first-half save on a shot on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for April
Leaves are returning to tree branches as the warming weather brings people out to Holmes Lake Park, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Registered nurse Anne Kingsley administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, during a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services drive-thru clinic at the Gateway Mall. About 1,000 shots were expected to be administered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to those who registered for the vaccine through the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for April
Red and yellow tulips soak up the sun in the Sunken Gardens on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Nebraska's Billie Andrews (left) avoids the tag by Illinois' Katie Wingerter as she steals second base in the third inning on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Bowlin Stadium. KENNETH FERRIERA, JOURNAL STAR
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Waverly's Trevor Brown competes in shot put during the Waverly Invitational, Friday, April 9, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Flowers bloom on a crabapple tree at Holmes Lake on Monday, April 12, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Nebraska’s Jaxon Hallmark (2) fails to get a glove on the ball hit by Maryland's Luke Shliger for a double in the fourth inning on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Haymarket Park. FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for April
A person walks in the rain outside Lied Center, Thursday, April 8, 2021. After a rainy Thursday, the sunny weather is forecasted to return starting from Friday. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln Southwest's Carson Truax (left) picks up the baton from teammate Cora Scott during unified track and field meet, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Lincoln Southwest. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln East's Admir Mujkic (left) received a foul for a high kick near the face of Lincoln High's Jaden Weiland in the second half Wednesday at Seacrest Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln East's Brayden McPhail (right) reacts after kicking the game-winning penalty past Lincoln High goalkeeper Owen Thompson (not shown) on Wednesday at Seacrest Field. Thompson had saved McPhail's original attempt, but was judged to have come off his line before McPhail struck the ball.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Top Journal Star photos for April
Nebraska’s Cam Chick (29) steals third base as the throw from Maryland catcher Justin Vought gets past the Terps' third baseman, allowing Chick to score in the third inning Saturday at Haymarket Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Nebraska’s Joe Acker (5) reacts after beating the tag to score the Huskers' third run against Maryland in the fifth inning Friday at Haymarket Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Top Journal Star photos for April
The cap of Papillion-La Vista's Gage Ingram (23) comes off in the gusty wind as he looks to turn the double play against Lincoln Southwest's Telo Arsiaga to end the inning on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Den Hartog Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for April
Nader Farahbod flambés a dish while preparing a to-go order at Billy's Restaurant on Friday, April 2, 2021. Farahbod used the majority of his covid relief funds on to-go containers and cleaning supplies. Though his dining room is open, the majority of his business is still to-go. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Seward's Kalen Knott clears 12 feet 9 inches on his way to winning the boys pole vault on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Norris Invitational. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln East's Paige Poppe (center) celebrates her game-tying goal in the closing seconds of regular time against Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for April
Doane University student Macy Fuller gets ready to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot from registered nurse Kate Lange, the emergency response coordinator at Public Health Solutions District Health, during a vaccine clinic hosted on-campus, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
A view of Nebraska's football practice, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Hawks Championship Center. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln North Star shortstop Cooper Westlund (1) catches the shallow pop-up by Lincoln Southwest batter Jacob Oehm for the third out in the first inning on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Den Hartog Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for April
Alayna Ring (left), 4, and her brother Carson Ring, 5, push Carsen Hagler (center), 5, at the swings at Oak Lake Park, Monday, April 5, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
People take advantage of a warm day to kayak, fish and walk at Holmes Lake on Monday, April 5, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Nebraska's Taylor Christopulos dismounts from the rings on Saturday, April 3, 2021, during the Big Ten Gymnastics Championships at Devaney Sports Center. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for April
Norsfyre traveling circus performers Jade Korn (top) and Alyssa Ranard practice flow art using silk fans at Holmes Lake Park on Saturday, April 3, 2021. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Fin Anderson (left) and Isaiah Liess scour the grass for colorful Easter eggs on Saturday, April 3, 2021, during the annual egg hunt at Tierra Briarhurst Park. The event, which brought together over 100 children, was sponsored by the Tierra Park Neighborhood Homeowners Association. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for April
Firefighters respond to a call at 1626 D Street, Thursday, April 1, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln Lutheran's Will Jurgens competes in the prelims of the boys 200 meter dash on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Norris Invitational. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Contact the writer at
eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!