Lancaster County reports 26 new cases of COVID-19

Lancaster County reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county's cumulative total to 31,031 cases and 232 deaths.

Currently, 34 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, including one person who is on a ventilator. Seven people who are hospitalized are from communities outside Lancaster County.

According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 163,653 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 119,922 individuals have received a second dose or received the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Individuals can receive a first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday at Airpark Recreation Center or on Wednesday at the Belmont Recreation Center.

Additionally, Gateway Mall will host a first dose drive-through clinic just north of the garages of the former Sears store on both Wednesday and Saturday.

People can receive either their first or second dose of the vaccine at a clinic at the Lancaster Event Center either Thursday or Friday.

To schedule an appointment, Lancaster County residents can go to COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-8006 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

