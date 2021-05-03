Lancaster County reports 26 new cases of COVID-19

Lancaster County reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county's cumulative total to 31,031 cases and 232 deaths.
Currently, 34 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, including one person who is on a ventilator. Seven people who are hospitalized are from communities outside Lancaster County.
According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 163,653 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 119,922 individuals have received a second dose or received the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Individuals can receive a first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday at Airpark Recreation Center or on Wednesday at the Belmont Recreation Center.
Additionally, Gateway Mall will host a first dose drive-through clinic just north of the garages of the former Sears store on both Wednesday and Saturday.
People can receive either their first or second dose of the vaccine at a clinic at the Lancaster Event Center either Thursday or Friday.
To schedule an appointment, Lancaster County residents can go to
COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-8006 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Photos: Runners take on Lincoln Marathon
Lincoln Marathon medals sit on a table by the finish line Sunday.
The first batch of Lincoln Marathon runners takes off from the starting line early Sunday morning.
A runner gives two thumbs up as they cross the finish line after completing the half marathon during the 2021 Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
Friends and family watch from behind the fences of Ed Weir Stadium as runners reach the finish line during the 2021 Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
The women's half-marathon winner, Colorado native Iveen Chepkemoi, tries to catch her breath at the finish line during the 2021 Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
Runners speed down Vine Street during the 2021 Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
The men's half-marathon winner, 27- year-old Colorado native Dominic Korir, crosses the finish line with a record setting time of 1:03:45 during the 2021 Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
The men's marathon winner Alex Ekesa crosses the finish line with a final time of 2:28:16.
Runners take off from the starting line during the 2021 Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
Lincoln resident Kevin Ricky wears a gas mask as he walks wit his son Austin Ricky (bottom right) during the 2021 Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
Runners make their way down Vine street on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus during the 2021 Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
Runners are lit by early morning light as they make their way down Vine street during the 2021 Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
Omaha native Alexander Haddad smiles as he sprints to the finish line at Ed Weir Stadium during the 2021 Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
Elkhorn resident Cailan Franz (left) celebrates with Britt Sherer from Overland Park, Kansas, as they cross the finish line at Ed Weir Stadium on Sunday.
Garden City, Kansas, native Brandon Mumgaard crosses the finish line at Ed Weir Stadium on Sunday while pushing two children in a stroller.
Bennington native Barb Knott hugs Melanie Kuenning as they cross the finish line at Ed Weir Stadium on Sunday during the 2021 Lincoln Marathon.
Omaha resident Andrew Hubbard, 38, raises his hands and points to the sky in victory as he nears the finish line at Ed Weir Stadium during the 2021 Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
Columbus resident Angela Luebbe (left) supports her friend Sharon Soltero after finishing a half-marathon during the 2021 Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
Elkhorn resident Ellie Clinch high fives Brooke Ballou from Sacramento, California, after they both completed the half-marathon Sunday.
Cortney McLaughlin, a 29-year-old from Colorado Springs, smiles and poses for the camera after crossing the finish line at Ed Weir Stadium during the 2021 Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
Lincoln resident Mari Wheeler (center) is helped up by others as she collapses at the finish line after finishing the half-marathon Sunday.
Gretna resident Jeff Spilinek, 49, strikes a pose after completing the the half-marathon Sunday.
Bennington resident Summer Fahnholz carries her American flag over the finish line after completing the half-marathon Sunday.
Omaha natives Samar Willits (left) and Zeina Renno celebrate as they near the finish line after completing the half marathon Sunday.
Longmont, Colorado, resident Grace Njeri crosses the finish line after completing the half marathon Sunday.
Women's marathon winner Amy Delong (left), gets a hug from her boyfriend Mason Frank after she crossed the finish line at Ed Weir Stadium with a final time of 3:01:36 during the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
Women's marathon winner Amy Delong, a 29-year-old from Denver, raises her arms in victory as she crosses the finish line at Ed Weir Stadium on Sunday.
Kevin Rickey of Lincoln competes in the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday in Lincoln.
Matthew Olberding competes in the half-marathon near 20th and Highway 2 on Sunday in Lincoln.
Lincoln Marathon runners take to the course near 20th and Highway 2 on Sunday in Lincoln.
