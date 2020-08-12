Lancaster County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed 23 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday but reported no new COVID-19 deaths.

With the new cases, the total number of residents who have contracted coronavirus during the pandemic increased to 3,384, the Health Department reported.

The local death toll remained at 19, including a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s who died Tuesday.

Lincoln hospitals on Wednesday cared for 17 people with COVID-19, including seven residents. Three patients needed ventilators, according to the Health Department.

The Health Department reported 24 news cases Tuesday, and with 83 cases confirmed this week, the county remained on pace to have its third straight week of declining new cases.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and interim health Director Pat Lopez have attributed declining new cases since late July to the county's mask mandate.

