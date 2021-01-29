Lancaster County reports 201 new COVID-19 cases after technical issues

Lancaster County confirmed 201 new coronavirus cases Friday but reported no new COVID-19 deaths, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Of the new cases, 127 should have been reported Thursday but were delayed due to technical issues, the Health Department said in a news release.

Lancaster County has to date confirmed 26,583 cases, and the local pandemic death toll remains at 197.

Lincoln hospitals on Friday cared for 64 COVID-19 patients including 41 Lancaster County residents and three patients who were on ventilators.

Statewide there have been 189,597 cases and 1,921 deaths since the pandemic began.

PHOTOS: THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.