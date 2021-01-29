 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 201 new COVID-19 cases after technical issues
Lancaster County reports 201 new COVID-19 cases after technical issues

Lancaster County confirmed 201 new coronavirus cases Friday but reported no new COVID-19 deaths, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. 

Of the new cases, 127 should have been reported Thursday but were delayed due to technical issues, the Health Department said in a news release. 

Lancaster County has to date confirmed 26,583 cases, and the local pandemic death toll remains at 197.

Lincoln hospitals on Friday cared for 64 COVID-19 patients including 41 Lancaster County residents and three patients who were on ventilators.

Statewide there have been 189,597 cases and 1,921 deaths since the pandemic began.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

