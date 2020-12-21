 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths
Two more Lancaster County residents have died of the coronavirus, and health officials have confirmed 200 additional cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Monday. 

Health Department officials identified the two deceased residents as a woman in her 70s who was in a long-term care facility and a man in his 80s who was hospitalized, the department said in a news release.

The deaths raised the local pandemic death toll to 137. 

Technical difficulties at the state level delayed reporting of the daily new cases, but the release said 175 cases were pegged to Sunday with 25 cases dated Monday. 

The reporting problem continued Monday and may result in an incomplete count, the department said.

Lancaster County has now recorded 21,106 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, including 6,244 documented recoveries from the virus, according to the Health Department.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 103 patients on Monday, including 55 county residents and nine people who were on ventilators. 

SEEN DURING THE PANDEMIC:

Coronavirus logo 2020
