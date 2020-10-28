Lancaster County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, including woman in her 30s

Two additional Lancaster County residents have succumbed to COVID-19, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Wednesday as it reported 90 new coronavirus cases.

One of the residents was identified as a woman in her 90s who was in a long-term care facility, and the other was a woman in her 30s who had been hospitalized and had an underlying health condition, according to a department news release.

The woman in her 30s marks the youngest person yet to die from COVID-19 in the county.

To date, 45 county residents have died from the coronavirus.

The new coronavirus cases raised the pandemic total to 9,162.

Health department staff have documented 4,024 recoveries from the virus.

Lincoln hospitals on Wednesday cared for 62 COVID-19 patients, including 36 county residents, and 10 who needed ventilators.

