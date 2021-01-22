Lancaster County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Two more Lancaster County residents have died from the coronavirus and 179 more residents have contracted COVID-19, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Friday.

The Health Department identified the deceased as two women, both residents of long-term care facilities who were in their 60s and 90s, respectively.

Their deaths raised the local pandemic death toll to 187, and to date, Lancaster County has confirmed 26,003 cases of COVID-19.

Lincoln's hospitals on Friday cared for 94 patients, including 66 from Lancaster County and six people who were on ventilators, according to the Health Department.

The county's COVID-19 risk dial remains in the elevated orange zone, marking high risk of spread in the community.

Friday marked the first day of new local pandemic restrictions allowing for larger gatherings and later dining and drinking at restaurants and bars in the county.

