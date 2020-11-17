Lancaster County reports 2 more coronavirus deaths, 177 new COVID-19 cases

Lancaster County reported two additional COVID-19 deaths and 177 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Health officials identified the deceased residents as a man and a woman, both hospitalized and in their 70s, according to a news release.

The county has lost 18 residents to the virus in 17 days, and the local pandemic death toll now stands at 63.

With the new cases, the total number of cases confirmed in Lancaster County during the pandemic reached 13,254.

Health Department staff to date have documented 4,748 recoveries, which they define as people who have returned to normal health four weeks after they initially tested positive.

Also Tuesday, the county marked another local COVID-19 hospitalization record with 143 coronavirus patients in Lincoln hospitals.

Those patients included 49 from other communities and 16 people who needed ventilators, according to the Health Department.

