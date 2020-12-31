Lancaster County reports 193 new COVID-19 cases, one death

One more person in Lancaster County has died of COVID-19.

The man was in his 60s and hospitalized, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. It's the 74th local coronavirus death in December, and the 153rd death in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

The health department also reported 193 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the community total to 22,654.

There were 99 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Lincoln on Thursday, down from 102 the day before. Of those patients, 61 are from Lancaster County and 10 total are on ventilators.

Statewide, there have been 165,297 cases and 1,611 deaths linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.