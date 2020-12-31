 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 193 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Lancaster County reports 193 new COVID-19 cases, one death

One more person in Lancaster County has died of COVID-19.

The man was in his 60s and hospitalized, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. It's the 74th local coronavirus death in December, and the 153rd death in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

The health department also reported 193 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the community total to 22,654.

There were 99 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Lincoln on Thursday, down from 102 the day before. Of those patients, 61 are from Lancaster County and 10 total are on ventilators.

Statewide, there have been 165,297 cases and 1,611 deaths linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Lincoln officials keep COVID-19 risk dial in red
Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

