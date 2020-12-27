 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports 181 new COVID-19 cases; weekly total declines for third straight week
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lancaster County reports 181 new COVID-19 cases; weekly total declines for third straight week

{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 181 new coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the county's total to 21,997.

The number of deaths remains at 146.

For the week ending Saturday, there were 927 cases reported in Lancaster County, which is down from 1,038 cases the week prior. It's the third straight week that the weekly total has declined, and the lowest weekly total since the first week of November.

The weekly positivity rate was 25.8%, down from 27.3% the previous week.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 637 new cases statewide Sunday for a pandemic total of 161,974. The death toll remained at 1,559. Active hospitalizations ticked up slightly to 527, up from 503 on Saturday

Recall organizers come up short, say focus will shift to city election
City Hall: Lincoln City Council divided over housing affordability strategies
Lincoln police chief to leave post for job in private sector

PHOTOS: THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Fauci explains why his herd immunity estimate has shifted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News