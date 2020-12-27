Lancaster County reports 181 new COVID-19 cases; weekly total declines for third straight week

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 181 new coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the county's total to 21,997.

The number of deaths remains at 146.

For the week ending Saturday, there were 927 cases reported in Lancaster County, which is down from 1,038 cases the week prior. It's the third straight week that the weekly total has declined, and the lowest weekly total since the first week of November.

The weekly positivity rate was 25.8%, down from 27.3% the previous week.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 637 new cases statewide Sunday for a pandemic total of 161,974. The death toll remained at 1,559. Active hospitalizations ticked up slightly to 527, up from 503 on Saturday

PHOTOS: THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.