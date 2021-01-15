Lancaster County reports 168 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Lancaster County surpassed 25,000 total coronavirus cases Friday, confirming 168 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

With no new coronavirus deaths reported Friday, the local pandemic death toll remained at 178.

Total coronavirus cases have now risen to 25,050, including to 8,622 recoveries, the Health Department reported.

On Friday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 95 patients with COVID-19, including 66 from Lancaster County and seven people who were on ventilators.

Statewide as of Thursday evening, there have been 180,131 total cases and 1,818 deaths linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

