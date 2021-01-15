 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports 168 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lancaster County reports 168 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

{{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County surpassed 25,000 total coronavirus cases Friday, confirming 168 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

With no new coronavirus deaths reported Friday, the local pandemic death toll remained at 178.

Total coronavirus cases have now risen to 25,050, including to 8,622 recoveries, the Health Department reported.

On Friday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 95 patients with COVID-19, including 66 from Lancaster County and seven people who were on ventilators.

Statewide as of Thursday evening, there have been 180,131 total cases and 1,818 deaths linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Local coronavirus restrictions extended two weeks as Lancaster County risk dial remains in red
Nebraska pushing people 65-plus up on vaccination priority list
2 more dead of COVID-19 in Lancaster County

PHOTOS: LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Common face mask mistakes and how to fix them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News