Lancaster County reports 165 new cases, no new deaths
Lancaster County reports 165 new cases, no new deaths

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 165 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 20,906.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the community remains at 135.

The total number of cases for the week ending Saturday was 997, down from 1,415 the week prior, although more cases could be added to the weekly total when the county releases its data Sunday.

The positivity rate for the week was 28%, up slightly from 26.9% the week prior.

Statewide, there have been 154,745 cases and 1,470 deaths linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

MILESTONES IN NEBRASKA'S CORONAVIRUS FIGHT

Milestones in Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

