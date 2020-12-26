 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 162 new coronavirus cases
Lancaster County reports 162 new coronavirus cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 162 new cases of COVID-19, which also includes cases from both Friday and Saturday.

The county's total number of cases is now 21,816. The number of deaths remains at 146.

For the week ending Saturday, there were 880 cases reported in Lancaster County, which is down from 1,038 cases the week prior. More cases could be added to the weekly total when the city releases its data Sunday, though.

The weekly positivity rate was 25.1%, down from 27.3% the previous week.

Statewide as of Friday, there have been 161,162 cases and 1,558 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

