Lancaster County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

Lancaster County reported an additional 16 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 3 p.m. Monday. That's after 28 cases were reported Sunday.

The new cases bring the total number in the county to 1,882. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is still reporting 13 deaths, with 85% of those in people ages 60 and older.

The total number of Lancaster County tests is at 28,904 and the positivity rate of those tests at 6.5%. Last week, the number of cases edged up slightly to 169, the highest number recorded since the week ending May 23.

The largest percentage of cases recorded to this date, 42.5%, continue to be in the 20-39 age group.

Another staff member with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, tested positive for COVID-19. The person is self-isolating at home, department spokeswoman Laura Strimple said, and notification will be provided to those who work and live in the facility. Anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine.

That brings the number of prison staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 22, and 20 have recovered, Strimple said.