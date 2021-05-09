 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Lancaster County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Researchers from the University of Oxford conducted an observational study, and discovered that those who had tested positive for coronavirus in the last six months had an increased risk of having mental health problems, such as anxiety, psychosis, and stroke

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 31,178.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains 232.

The county has administered a total of 164,799 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 132,792 second doses and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

CVS now allowing walk-ins to get COVID vaccine in Lincoln
Lincoln needs to get more young people vaccinated, health officials say
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the decline. Has Nebraska turned the corner?
Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 15

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News