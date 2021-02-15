 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases
Lancaster County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

Lancaster County on Monday reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus but no new deaths, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. 

The local pandemic death toll remains at 210 while the total number of cases now totals 27,534, according to the Health Department. 

Lancaster County has seen its weekly new cases fall since they peaked in the first week of December, according to the department's COVID-19 dashboard. 

Last week, the county confirmed 342 new cases, which marked the lowest weekly total since the end of August.

The Health Department did not provide daily hospitalization numbers Monday.

Health Department Director Pat Lopez and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will give an update on the local coronavirus response Tuesday afternoon.

Statewide, there have been 197,328 cases and 2,003 deaths linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

As positivity rate continues to drop, UNL moves to randomized COVID-19 testing
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Concerned about COVID-19?

