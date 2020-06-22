Lancaster County reports 12 new coronavirus cases; 1 death in Dodge County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County added 12 new coronavirus cases Monday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Lancaster County now has had a total of 1,623 cases, the department said. The number of recoveries is up from 479 on Friday to 511. The local death toll remained at 10.

The statewide positivity rate decreased to 11.4%, which is slightly higher than the national average of 10.3%. Lancaster County’s positivity rate is at 6.8%.

There are 26 people hospitalized and four on ventilators in Lancaster County with the disease — 17 of those patients are county residents.

A woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions died in Dodge County, bringing the death toll to 13, the Three Rivers Public Health district reported Monday.

Statewide, there are 17,957 cases and 252 deaths linked to the virus.

Test Nebraska will be at North Star High School from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Testing is open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.