Lancaster County reports 12 new coronavirus cases; 1 death in Dodge County
This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Lancaster County added 12 new coronavirus cases Monday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Lancaster County now has had a total of 1,623 cases, the department said. The number of recoveries is up from 479 on Friday to 511. The local death toll remained at 10.

The statewide positivity rate decreased to 11.4%, which is slightly higher than the national average of 10.3%. Lancaster County’s positivity rate is at 6.8%.

There are 26 people hospitalized and four on ventilators in Lancaster County with the disease — 17 of those patients are county residents.

A woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions died in Dodge County, bringing the death toll to 13, the Three Rivers Public Health district reported Monday.

Statewide, there are 17,957 cases and 252 deaths linked to the virus.

Test Nebraska will be at North Star High School from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Testing is open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

