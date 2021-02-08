Lancaster County reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 48 more cases

Another Lancaster County resident has died of coronavirus and 48 more residents have contracted the virus, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Monday.

The Health Department identified the deceased as a woman in her 90s who was hospitalized. To date, 209 Lancaster County residents have died of the coronavirus during the pandemic.

The new cases Monday raised the pandemic total to 27,202.

The infection rate continues to fall, with last week's rate of positive tests hitting 20.3%, down about 6 percentage points from the week before, according to the Health Department.

Overall, COVID-19 testing has declined, but local hospital data does not show any uptick in people with COVID-19-like issues showing up at local hospitals, Health Department Director Pat Lopez told the Lincoln City Council at a briefing Monday.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 42 virus patients Monday, including 30 Lancaster County patients and six patients who were on ventilators.

As of Sunday, more than 38,000 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in Lancaster County, including almost 10,900 people who are fully vaccinated, she said.