Lancaster County reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 48 more cases

Another Lancaster County resident has died of coronavirus and 48 more residents have contracted the virus, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Monday.
The Health Department identified the deceased as a woman in her 90s who was hospitalized. To date, 209 Lancaster County residents have died of the coronavirus during the pandemic.
The new cases Monday raised the pandemic total to 27,202.
'Kids are not just small adults' — Vaccine trials on children underway; experts say they are important part of ending pandemic
The infection rate continues to fall, with last week's rate of positive tests hitting 20.3%, down about 6 percentage points from the week before, according to the Health Department.
Overall, COVID-19 testing has declined, but local hospital data does not show any uptick in people with COVID-19-like issues showing up at local hospitals, Health Department Director Pat Lopez told the Lincoln City Council at a briefing Monday.
Lincoln hospitals cared for 42 virus patients Monday, including 30 Lancaster County patients and six patients who were on ventilators.
As of Sunday, more than 38,000 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in Lancaster County, including almost 10,900 people who are fully vaccinated, she said.
Last Friday, nearly 5,000 residents 80 years and older received COVID-19 shots at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lopez said not only did many of the attendees express joy and relief for receiving their doses, but their experiences boosted the spirits of the staff administering the vaccines.
Some attendees did come early — including as much as three hours early — to their appointments, so her staff will work to ensure the second dose clinic later this month does not have as much crowding.
Residents at independent-living facilities will also receive vaccines this week, Lopez said.
The Health Department plans to hold vaccination clinics for residents 75 and older later this week, though details are being finalized.
'It feels like freedom' — Lincoln seniors excited, hopeful after getting first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
IMAGES OF LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC
Finals week
Co-teaching
City Council distancing
Gameday empty Saturday
Thank you Bryan West
No fans allowed
Husker cutouts
Arena cleaning
Volleyball social distancing
Skeleton signs
Boo at the Zoo
Football Saturday
YMCA closed
Downtown mask art
Marching band competition
Outdoor seating
East Campus proposed budget cuts
Flu shots
Coronavirus Bible
Anti-mask rally
No Football Saturday
DMV lines
UNL in-person class
Iguana's Pub
Farmers Market influencers
Remote learning
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
City Council
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class
First day of school
Pius X volleyball practice
Madsen's
Flower shop
City Council BLM protest
LPS Protest
Beach Boys
Rally and hearing
Lancaster County Super Fair
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Mask
Legislature resumes
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Gere Branch Library
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Center for People in Need food distribution
Marathon void
Drive-through parade
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
BikeLNK disinfecting
Teacher and Staff Parade
91-year-old released
Food Bank
Thank you
Virtual City Council
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Inverse Parade
Haymarket
Empty downtown
Tower Square sign
Billboard
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
StarTran Ridership
Simpsons in the windows
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Bourbon Theatre
Social Distancing
Blue for public health
Protecting parents
Basketball without fans
Thanksgiving to go
Basketball masks
Food donation
Sports cleaning
Socially distant Santa
Christmas tree demand
Zoo Lights
Clothing drive
COVID-19 vaccine
Recall
Snowplow Santa
Christmas Star
Santa visit
Pandemic Newspaper
Basketball fans reduced
Outdoor fun
COVID Vaccine
Basketball masks
Trump Rally
Legislature First Day
Zoo Bar membership
Eviction
New high school
Ice fishing
Danny's closes
Expos resume
Swim meet
