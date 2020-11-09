 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 201 cases
Lancaster County reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 201 cases

Coronavirus has killed one additional Lancaster County resident and infected 201 more people, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported on Monday. 

In a news release, the Health Department said a man in his 50s who had been hospitalized succumbed to the virus. His death marked the 51st death of a county resident during the pandemic. 

The 201 new coronavirus cases raised the pandemic total to 11,321, and Monday's report followed a day when the county reported its highest number of cases in a single day, 374. 

To date, local health officials have documented 4,460 recoveries from COVID-19. 

Lincoln hospitals on Monday cared for 95 patients, including 40 Lancaster County residents and eight who needed ventilators. 

Last week, city and health officials concerned about spiking new cases and surging infections stretching Lincoln hospital capacity enacted new restrictions.

On Monday, a new county health directive took effect, mandating masks inside all buildings except houses in Lincoln and Lancaster County after the previous mask mandate exempted businesses not open to the public. 

On Friday, the Health Department moved its COVID-19 risk dial into the red, or severe risk, zone, and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Department Director Pat Lopez called on the community to limit gatherings, telework and stay home as much as possible. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

