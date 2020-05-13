Lancaster County records 4th COVID-19 death but 63 full recoveries so far, health officials say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A fourth Lancaster County resident who contracted the coronavirus has died, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Wednesday.

The resident had been hospitalized with COVID-19 before succumbing to the illness, and like the other three COVID-19 deaths, had an underlying health condition, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

The news marked the second local death in as many days. To date, Nebraska has reported 103 deaths.

As of Wednesday, the county had 688 COVID-19 cases, 23 more than the reported total Tuesday.

Just more than one-third of all cases in the county stem from the coronavirus outbreak at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, where 154 Lancaster County residents who work there have tested positive, along with 88 relatives or close contacts.

Local hospitals were treating 39 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, including 17 from Lancaster County, and nine patients needed ventilators, Lopez said.

The health department also reported that 63 Lancaster County residents known to have contracted the coronavirus have fully recovered.