Lancaster County records 31st death related to COVID-19
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported its 31st death related to the coronavirus Saturday.

The latest local resident to die from the disease was a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized.

The health department also reported 122 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County on Saturday, bringing the community total to 7,411 cases.

For the week ending Saturday, there were 432 cases reported, down from 605 cases the week before, although more cases could be retroactively added to the weekly total when the city reports its numbers on Sunday. The positivity rate for the week was 12.5%, the same as the week prior.

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

