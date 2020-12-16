 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County records 2 more COVID-19 deaths
View Comments
editor's pick

Lancaster County records 2 more COVID-19 deaths

{{featured_button_text}}

Two more Lancaster County residents have died and 163 additional residents have contracted the virus, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Wednesday.

Health Department officials identified the deceased as a woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized and a man in his 70s who was in a long-term care facility, the department said in a news release. In total, 128 Lancaster County residents have died of the virus.

Ricketts says general public COVID-19 shots in April still expected

Overall, the county has confirmed 20,477 coronavirus cases, of which 6,018 county residents have documented, full recoveries, according to the Health Department.

Local coronavirus hospitalizations fell below 100 for the first time since Nov. 9.

On Wednesday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 96 patients including 55 county residents and 13 people who were on ventilators.

COVID-19 vaccine, drop in hospitalizations bring hope, optimism to Lincoln health care system
Nebraska National Guard assists in Czech COVID-19 battle
Coronavirus logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside a Covid-19 maternity ward

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News