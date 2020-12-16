Lancaster County records 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Two more Lancaster County residents have died and 163 additional residents have contracted the virus, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Wednesday.

Health Department officials identified the deceased as a woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized and a man in his 70s who was in a long-term care facility, the department said in a news release. In total, 128 Lancaster County residents have died of the virus.

Overall, the county has confirmed 20,477 coronavirus cases, of which 6,018 county residents have documented, full recoveries, according to the Health Department.

Local coronavirus hospitalizations fell below 100 for the first time since Nov. 9.

On Wednesday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 96 patients including 55 county residents and 13 people who were on ventilators.

