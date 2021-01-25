Lancaster County records 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Two more Lancaster County residents have died of coronavirus and 42 more residents have contracted COVID-19, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Health Department officials identified the residents as a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s who were both hospitalized.

The local pandemic death toll reached 189 people, and overall, the county has confirmed 26,235 cases including 9,687 recoveries, according to the Health Department, which later tweeted out the number of new cases Monday was based on partial data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

On Monday, Lincoln hospitals cared 86 COVID-19 patients, including 58 from Lancaster County and three people on ventilators.

