Lancaster County opens special vaccine registration site for college students

Bucco-White said there is no date set yet for when vaccines will be available to college students.

Lancaster County, as of this week, was the last county in the state to not officially open vaccine eligibility to all people 16 and older, and Health Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday that the department would continue to focus clinics this week and next week on people age 40 and older.

However, several high school students received emails from the Health Department this week notifying them that they were eligible to schedule appointments for Wednesday's vaccine clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena or at two clinics to be held there next week.

Nebraska residents age 16 and older have been eligible to get shots through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Plan since Monday, and many younger Lancaster County residents have been getting vaccinated at those locations, which include Hy-Vee, Walmart and Walgreens pharmacies.

Some health departments in Nebraska also have opened up clinics to residents of other health districts because of difficulty filling appointments.

The letter to UNL students encouraged them to get a shot when and where one is available.