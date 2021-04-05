Lancaster County only place where COVID-19 vaccine eligibility limited to older people

As of Monday morning, Lancaster County was alone among health departments in the state in restricting COVID-19 vaccine doses by age.
Over the weekend, both the Douglas County Health Department and the Sarpy/Cass Health Department announced they would open up vaccine appointments to anyone 16 and older on Monday, putting them in line with a new state directed health measure.
All other health districts in the state had already opened up eligibility to all adults.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is planning a first-dose clinic for people 50 and older on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Local officials could not be reached for comment Monday morning on whether they plan to expand vaccine access further. They have previously expressed frustration that they have not been getting enough vaccine to meet demand.
People 18 and older can get vaccinated through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, and now, they have an additional option.
Walgreens confirmed that it is now offering COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska, although a spokeswoman said vaccine supplies are very limited and the company does not currently offer a comprehensive list of pharmacies where the shots are available.
She said people can check vaccine availability at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.
Walgreens joins Hy-Vee and RelyCare Pharmacy as companies participating in the Federal Pharmacy Program in Lincoln. Walmart and various independent pharmacies also are offering shots in other cities and towns across Nebraska.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said last week that he was opening up vaccine eligibility to all those 16 and older because of concern over rising hospitalizations. Pfizer vaccine is approved for anyone 16 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only approved for those 18 and older.
Ricketts also last week said that state officials have begun to more closely manage the vaccine supply to send more doses to health districts with higher demand.
Though COVID-19 hospital numbers remain well below where they were just a couple of months ago, there has been a significant rise over the past week in Nebraska, from 102 patients on March 29 to 132 as of Sunday.
Case numbers also have been on the rise even as more and more people get vaccinated. As of Saturday, the state was averaging 291 COVID-19 cases a day, up from 230 a day two weeks ago.
Lancaster County reported 360 cases last week, its highest weekly total in nearly two months.
Health officials have expressed concern that the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations may be driven by variant strains of the virus, which are more contagious. As of last week, more than 100 cases of variant strains had been confirmed in the state, more than triple the number from just two weeks ago. Lancaster County on Friday reported its second confirmed case of the UK variant and its third variant case overall.
As of Monday, 25.1% of people statewide and 26.4% of Lancaster County adults have been fully vaccinated.
Nebraska officials investigate report of individual experiencing 'medical event' following vaccination
NEW CDC GUIDELINES:
Hanging with friends at home is low-risk
Fully vaccinated people are low-risk to each other
Unvaccinated people should call the shots
Unvaccinated people from non-high risk households
Keep visits with high-risk individuals masked and outdoors
Gatherings of multiple households should remain outdoors and masked
Skip concerts and weddings
Keep your mask on in public spaces
Continue to avoid travel
If a fully vaccinated person shows COVID-19 symptoms
Absent symptoms, there’s no need to isolate following exposure
Homeless shelters and prisons
