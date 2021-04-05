 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County only place where COVID-19 vaccine eligibility limited to older people
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Lancaster County only place where COVID-19 vaccine eligibility limited to older people

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
040421-owh-new-rickettsvaccine1

UNMC nurse Nancy De Santiago gives Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts the Pfizer vaccine at Nebraska Medicine Testing and Vaccination Clinic on Saturday.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, Omaha World-Herald

The CDC has released guidelines for people that have received all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Here are five things you can do if you’ve been vaccinated. If everyone in your household is vaccinated, you can visit other fully vaccinated households indoors and without a mask. You can also meet unvaccinated people from a single household indoors without a face mask. If you’re meeting people from different households, the CDC says that you should still wear a mask and social distance. You are allowed to skip quarantine and testing if you've been exposed to the coronavirus but are vaccinated. Those who have been putting off medical appointments can now attend them if vaccinated. Experts believe that as more people get vaccinated, many businesses will start to require proof of vaccination.

As of Monday morning, Lancaster County was alone among health departments in the state in restricting COVID-19 vaccine doses by age.

Over the weekend, both the Douglas County Health Department and the Sarpy/Cass Health Department announced they would open up vaccine appointments to anyone 16 and older on Monday, putting them in line with a new state directed health measure.

All other health districts in the state had already opened up eligibility to all adults.

Nebraska opening up vaccines to anyone, will adjust supply to meet demand across state

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is planning a first-dose clinic for people 50 and older on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Local officials could not be reached for comment Monday morning on whether they plan to expand vaccine access further. They have previously expressed frustration that they have not been getting enough vaccine to meet demand.

People 18 and older can get vaccinated through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, and now, they have an additional option.

Walgreens confirmed that it is now offering COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska, although a spokeswoman said vaccine supplies are very limited and the company does not currently offer a comprehensive list of pharmacies where the shots are available.

Fairbury man up and walking after Nebraska Medicine doctors replace COVID-damaged lungs

She said people can check vaccine availability at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Walgreens joins Hy-Vee and RelyCare Pharmacy as companies participating in the Federal Pharmacy Program in Lincoln. Walmart and various independent pharmacies also are offering shots in other cities and towns across Nebraska.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said last week that he was opening up vaccine eligibility to all those 16 and older because of concern over rising hospitalizations. Pfizer vaccine is approved for anyone 16 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only approved for those 18 and older.

Ricketts also last week said that state officials have begun to more closely manage the vaccine supply to send more doses to health districts with higher demand.

Though COVID-19 hospital numbers remain well below where they were just a couple of months ago, there has been a significant rise over the past week in Nebraska, from 102 patients on March 29 to 132 as of Sunday.

Nebraska seeing younger people hospitalized for COVID-19

Case numbers also have been on the rise even as more and more people get vaccinated. As of Saturday, the state was averaging 291 COVID-19 cases a day, up from 230 a day two weeks ago.

Lancaster County reported 360 cases last week, its highest weekly total in nearly two months.

Health officials have expressed concern that the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations may be driven by variant strains of the virus, which are more contagious. As of last week, more than 100 cases of variant strains had been confirmed in the state, more than triple the number from just two weeks ago. Lancaster County on Friday reported its second confirmed case of the UK variant and its third variant case overall.

As of Monday, 25.1% of people statewide and 26.4% of Lancaster County adults have been fully vaccinated.

Nebraska officials investigate report of individual experiencing 'medical event' following vaccination

NEW CDC GUIDELINES:

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How maple syrup is made at Old State Farms

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News