Lancaster County only place where COVID-19 vaccine eligibility limited to older people

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Walgreens joins Hy-Vee and RelyCare Pharmacy as companies participating in the Federal Pharmacy Program in Lincoln. Walmart and various independent pharmacies also are offering shots in other cities and towns across Nebraska.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said last week that he was opening up vaccine eligibility to all those 16 and older because of concern over rising hospitalizations. Pfizer vaccine is approved for anyone 16 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only approved for those 18 and older.

Ricketts also last week said that state officials have begun to more closely manage the vaccine supply to send more doses to health districts with higher demand.

Though COVID-19 hospital numbers remain well below where they were just a couple of months ago, there has been a significant rise over the past week in Nebraska, from 102 patients on March 29 to 132 as of Sunday.

Case numbers also have been on the rise even as more and more people get vaccinated. As of Saturday, the state was averaging 291 COVID-19 cases a day, up from 230 a day two weeks ago.

Lancaster County reported 360 cases last week, its highest weekly total in nearly two months.