Lancaster County nears weekly case record as CHI moves to require double masking for health workers

The omicron variant has sent cases soaring in Nebraska over the past few days. Through the first six days of the year, the state has already seen nearly 11,000 cases, and that includes only partial results from Thursday.

Lancaster County set back-to-back single-day case records Wednesday and Thursday, recording nearly 1,200 cases on those two days combined. The county seems sure to break its weekly pandemic record for cases, which is 2,100, set the first week of December 2020.

On Friday, Lancaster County reported 307 new cases and two deaths, men in their 70s and 80s who had been vaccinated.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 124 COVID-19 patients on Friday.

Hospitalizations also have risen statewide, although not anywhere near as fast as case counts. As of Friday morning, there were 568 COVID-19 patients across Nebraska, up more than 25% over the past two weeks.

Bryan Health has had steady but high numbers of COVID-19 patients for several months. Since about mid-August, the daily number of patients at its Lincoln hospitals has ranged between about 60 and 80, with 74 in the hospital Friday.