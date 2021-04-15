Lancaster County lining up clinics for students as vaccine opens to ages 16 and over

Lancaster County has now officially opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anybody 16 and older.

Lincoln Public Schools sent an email to parents Thursday informing them that 16- and 17-year-olds can now get vaccinated through a Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department clinic.

The email said appointments are available for Friday's clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The local health department said it expects to begin holding clinics for high schools next week.

High schools will be sending information to families with site-specific registration links for the clinics. Families are asked to register by Tuesday, after which they will be notified to schedule an appointment.

A clinic for college students is scheduled for Tuesday at the NU Coliseum. Students were notified by email Thursday and asked to schedule an appointment.

For University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who get the first-dose Pfizer vaccine at Tuesday's clinic, a second-dose clinic will be scheduled the week of May 10, after the end of spring semester classes.

In its email to students, UNL said those in on-campus housing can remain in Lincoln at no cost until receiving their second dose.