 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County jail locks down after COVID-19 outbreak in 2 housing units
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Lancaster County jail locks down after COVID-19 outbreak in 2 housing units

{{featured_button_text}}
Lancaster County Corrections

Lancaster County Corrections

3801 W. O St., Lincoln

623 average daily population, male and female

Maximum, medium, minimum custody

The jail lodges individuals arrested and charged with various local and state offenses and awaiting court dispositions. It also houses inmates with sentences of less than one year.

$97 average cost per inmate per day

72 percent of design capacity

85 percent of operational capacity

Brad Johnson, interim director

 MATT RYERSON, Journal Star

Twelve inmates at the Lancaster County jail have contracted coronavirus in the last week, marking the jail's first outbreak of the pandemic, Corrections Director Brad Johnson said Tuesday.

Before Nov. 25, the jail had only nine cases among inmates since the first case was reported in May.

An inmate in the jail's general population became symptomatic last month and tested positive, sparking broader testing in two housing units that has confirmed a dozen new cases, he said. 

Lincoln police investigating 3 business break-ins early Monday

"I would have loved to have made it through the whole thing without that occurring," Johnson told the Lancaster County Board Tuesday during a briefing on jail operations. "But I think we do have (this) under control."

He believes it is contained to the two housing units, though further testing is expected.

Infected inmates are isolating in the jail's infirmary, and none of those who contracted COVID-19 have needed hospitalization, he said.

Johnson said Tuesday he isn't exactly sure how the coronavirus got into the jail.  

Since the pandemic began, inmates being booked into jail are screened for symptoms, then quarantined with others in their intake cohort, monitored for symptoms for 10 days and then introduced into general population if they are symptom free. 

Inmates and staff all wear masks inside the jail.

16-year-old Lincoln girl accused of being involved in theft of 2 cars left running Monday

Upon discovering the first case within the general population, the jail locked down to minimize contact between larger numbers of inmates. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Small groups of inmates are let out incrementally to shower and use the phones during the lockdown. Johnson said he expected to lift lockdowns for the unaffected housing units later in the week. 

The outbreak comes as new cases are surging in the community and as the infection rate remains at its highest levels of the pandemic. 

And it also comes at a time when the jail's population has increased, hitting 600 inmates on Monday.

More than 100 COVID-19 cases reported at Omaha Correctional Center

During the early months of the pandemic, the jail had an average daily population 20% lower than prior years, and for the months of July, August and September it averaged 523 inmates each day. The jail's operational capacity is 665. 

A lower population gave the jail an advantage earlier in the pandemic, and to date, coronavirus cases among jail staff have totaled about 25 and the jail has avoided having to initiative emergency staffing measures, Johnson said.

Jail staff would have liked to extend the quarantine process to 14 days for new inmates but lacks the room to do so.

County Board Chair Sean Flowerday told Johnson he believed the screening process has shown its effectiveness to this point. 

"Frankly I’m amazed we made it this far," Flowerday said. 

Police flagged down near 26th and Vine about home-invasion robbery by knife-wielding thieves
Inmate dies from COVID-19 complications
Gage County sheriff discusses personal battle with COVID-19

THE SCENE IN LINCOLN:

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed: We could have herd immunity by May 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News