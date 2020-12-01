Lancaster County jail locks down after COVID-19 outbreak in 2 housing units

Twelve inmates at the Lancaster County jail have contracted coronavirus in the last week, marking the jail's first outbreak of the pandemic, Corrections Director Brad Johnson said Tuesday.
Before Nov. 25, the jail had only nine cases among inmates since the first case was reported in May.
An inmate in the jail's general population became symptomatic last month and tested positive, sparking broader testing in two housing units that has confirmed a dozen new cases, he said.
"I would have loved to have made it through the whole thing without that occurring," Johnson told the Lancaster County Board Tuesday during a briefing on jail operations. "But I think we do have (this) under control."
He believes it is contained to the two housing units, though further testing is expected.
Infected inmates are isolating in the jail's infirmary, and none of those who contracted COVID-19 have needed hospitalization, he said.
Johnson said Tuesday he isn't exactly sure how the coronavirus got into the jail.
Since the pandemic began, inmates being booked into jail are screened for symptoms, then quarantined with others in their intake cohort, monitored for symptoms for 10 days and then introduced into general population if they are symptom free.
Inmates and staff all wear masks inside the jail.
Upon discovering the first case within the general population, the jail locked down to minimize contact between larger numbers of inmates.
Small groups of inmates are let out incrementally to shower and use the phones during the lockdown. Johnson said he expected to lift lockdowns for the unaffected housing units later in the week.
The outbreak comes as new cases are surging in the community and as the infection rate remains at its highest levels of the pandemic.
And it also comes at a time when the jail's population has increased, hitting 600 inmates on Monday.
During the early months of the pandemic, the jail had an average daily population 20% lower than prior years, and for the months of July, August and September it averaged 523 inmates each day. The jail's operational capacity is 665.
A lower population gave the jail an advantage earlier in the pandemic, and to date, coronavirus cases among jail staff have totaled about 25 and the jail has avoided having to initiative emergency staffing measures, Johnson said.
Jail staff would have liked to extend the quarantine process to 14 days for new inmates but lacks the room to do so.
County Board Chair Sean Flowerday told Johnson he believed the screening process has shown its effectiveness to this point.
"Frankly I’m amazed we made it this far," Flowerday said.
