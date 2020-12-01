Lancaster County jail locks down after COVID-19 outbreak in 2 housing units

Inmates and staff all wear masks inside the jail.

Upon discovering the first case within the general population, the jail locked down to minimize contact between larger numbers of inmates.

Small groups of inmates are let out incrementally to shower and use the phones during the lockdown. Johnson said he expected to lift lockdowns for the unaffected housing units later in the week.

The outbreak comes as new cases are surging in the community and as the infection rate remains at its highest levels of the pandemic.

And it also comes at a time when the jail's population has increased, hitting 600 inmates on Monday.

During the early months of the pandemic, the jail had an average daily population 20% lower than prior years, and for the months of July, August and September it averaged 523 inmates each day. The jail's operational capacity is 665.

A lower population gave the jail an advantage earlier in the pandemic, and to date, coronavirus cases among jail staff have totaled about 25 and the jail has avoided having to initiative emergency staffing measures, Johnson said.

Jail staff would have liked to extend the quarantine process to 14 days for new inmates but lacks the room to do so.