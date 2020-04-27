Lancaster County hits 150 COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Local coronavirus cases hit 150 Monday morning, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

That's up from 126 that were listed early Monday morning, although city officials said 14 cases actually were reported Sunday night, with an additional 10 cases coming in Monday morning.

Officials did not release any details about the new cases.

As of Monday at 9 a.m., more than 3,200 people in Lancaster County had been tested, about 1% of the population, and the positive case rate stood at just under 5%.

