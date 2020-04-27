You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County hits 150 COVID-19 cases
Lancaster County hits 150 COVID-19 cases

Virus

Local coronavirus cases hit 150 Monday morning, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

That's up from 126 that were listed early Monday morning, although city officials said 14 cases actually were reported Sunday night, with an additional 10 cases coming in Monday morning.

Officials did not release any details about the new cases.

As of Monday at 9 a.m., more than 3,200 people in Lancaster County had been tested, about 1% of the population, and the positive case rate stood at just under 5%.

