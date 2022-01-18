 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lancaster County has two more COVID-19 deaths, hundreds of new cases over the weekend
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported two more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday following the long holiday weekend.

Lancaster County had 467 lab confirmed cases Tuesday, but officials said data is incomplete because of technical issues. So far this week, the county has seen nearly 900 cases after last week's total reached a record 4,500.

Lincoln hospitals reported 134 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, including 92 Lancaster County residents.

The deaths reported Tuesday were a man in his 70s who was unvaccinated and not hospitalized, and a man in his 80s who was vaccinated and hospitalized.

Statewide, Nebraska recorded 27,987 new cases for the week ending Thursday, which nearly doubled both the previous week’s figure and the highest weekly tally seen during the state’s fall 2020 surge, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Nebraska’s 85% case growth for the week — up from 76% growth the previous week — was the 11th-highest among the states, according to a World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients statewide peaked at 675 on Friday but had fallen to 643 on Monday.

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask
