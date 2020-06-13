You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County ends week with fewest new COVID-19 cases since April
Lancaster County ends week with fewest new COVID-19 cases since April

Test Nebraska

A lab technician works on processing a COVID-19 test by adding reactive agents to a sample at CHI St. Elizabeth.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Lancaster County added 21 coronavirus cases Saturday but ended the week with the fewest new cases since April 25.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 110 cases in the past seven days, a decline from 145 a week ago and down from 299 when cases peaked locally on May 9.

The number of people tested in the county nearly matched last week's numbers, but the rate of tests returned positive was 4.6%, the lowest level since widespread testing has been available, officials said.

The number of new cases continues to slow statewide, as well. In its latest report, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,633 cases in the state, with 216 deaths.

New cases, however, numbered only 120 on Saturday, marking the fifth day in the last seven with fewer than 150 new cases.

Locally, the new cases raised the total to 1,464 in Lancaster County. The county's death toll remained at 10.

