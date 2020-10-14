Lancaster County COVID-19 cases tick up by 94

Coronavirus cases increased by 94 in Lancaster County Wednesday, but local health officials didn't report any new COVID-19 deaths.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's data dashboard raised the pandemic case total to 7,714, including 3,380 documented recoveries.

The death toll remained at 32.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 58 patients Wednesday, including 30 county residents and six who needed ventilators, according to the Health Department.

Although the department remains concerned about the number of new cases, rate of transmission and number of hospitalizations, health officials stress that Lincoln hospitals continue to have the capacity to treat new COVID-19 patients and others needing inpatient care.

