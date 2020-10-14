 Skip to main content
Lancaster County COVID-19 cases tick up by 94
Lancaster County COVID-19 cases tick up by 94

Coronavirus cases increased by 94 in Lancaster County Wednesday, but local health officials didn't report any new COVID-19 deaths.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's data dashboard raised the pandemic case total to 7,714, including 3,380 documented recoveries. 

The death toll remained at 32. 

Lincoln hospitals cared for 58 patients Wednesday, including 30 county residents and six who needed ventilators, according to the Health Department. 

Although the department remains concerned about the number of new cases, rate of transmission and number of hospitalizations, health officials stress that Lincoln hospitals continue to have the capacity to treat new COVID-19 patients and others needing inpatient care. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

