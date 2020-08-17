Lancaster County coronavirus cases trending in the right direction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of new coronavirus cases in Lincoln continues to trend downward with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announcing 19 cases on Monday.

The new cases pushed the county's total to 3,486, but daily totals have remained under 30 since Aug. 7.

Over that 11-day stretch, fewer than 6% of tests have come back positive. That's an improvement over the 6.7% positivity rate in the county since the virus arrived earlier this year.

Confirmed recoveries in Lancaster County increased to 1,614 on Monday, with the local death toll holding at 19.

Lincoln hospitals report 15 patients with COVID-19, including seven from Lancaster County.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 131 new cases on Monday, bringing the total to 30,372, with the statewide death toll holding at 361.

