Lancaster County confirms new daily record coronavirus cases, reports 3 deaths
Lancaster County confirms new daily record coronavirus cases, reports 3 deaths

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials confirmed a local pandemic record number of new cases in a day while also recording three new COVID-19 deaths. 

A Health Department news release identified the deceased as a two men in their 80s and a woman in her 70s. Two of the residents had been hospitalized while the other was at a nursing home. 

Their deaths brought the local pandemic death toll to 57. 

The county on Thursday reported 376 new coronavirus cases, which raise the total to 12,123. 

To date, health officials have documented 4,563 recoveries from the virus. 

Hospitalizations continue to surge in Lancaster County with Lincoln hospitals caring for 133 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, setting a new daily hospital census record for the third consecutive day. 

The vast majority of those hospitalized, 84, are not Lancaster County residents, and 15 of the 133 patients needed ventilators, according to the Health Department.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

