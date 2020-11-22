Lancaster County confirms 98 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 98 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the community total to 14,526.

The number of deaths in the county remains at 67.

But more cases could still be reported Sunday. The Health Department said they only had partial data for the day because of system maintenance being conducted by the state.

For the week ending Saturday, 1,900 cases were confirmed in the county, which is up from 1,700 the prior week and is the highest case count of a single week since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Saturday was 27.4%, down slightly from 28.3% the previous week.

Statewide, 1,368 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday, and the total number of cases in Nebraska was 113,029. The number of deaths in the state linked to the disease is 905.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

