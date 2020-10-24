 Skip to main content
Lancaster County confirms 78 new cases of COVID-19
Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Lancaster County reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The county's total number of cases is now 8,746. The number of deaths remains at 42.

The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 13.1%, the same as the week prior. The total number of cases confirmed over the past week was 651, up slightly from 645 the week prior. More cases could be retroactively added to the weekly total on Sunday.

The state's total number of cases was 62,510 as of Friday evening. There have been 591 deaths in the state linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

