Lancaster County confirms 70 new coronavirus cases
Lancaster County reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The county's total number of cases is now 7,481. The number of deaths remains at 31.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Saturday was 10%, down from 12.5% the week prior. The total number of cases confirmed last week was 598, down slightly from 607 the previous week.

As of Saturday night, there were 51,887 total cases in Nebraska and 519 deaths linked to the disease.

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020
