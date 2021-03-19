 Skip to main content
Lancaster County confirms 55 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Lancaster County confirmed 55 new coronavirus cases Friday but no new deaths, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said in a news release. 

The local pandemic death toll remained at 224 while the overall case total climbed to 29,062, the Health Department reported. 

Lincoln hospitals cared for 17 COVID-19 patients Friday, including 11 from Lancaster County and two patients who were on ventilators, the release said. 

The eight patients at Bryan hospitals in Lincoln were the lowest number since late August, hospital officials said.

As of Friday, over 50,000 people in Lancaster County had been fully vaccinated.

The Health Department held three mass vaccination clinics this week and began inoculating people ages 63 and older, the first group in Phase 2A given the vaccine in Lancaster County. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

