Lancaster County confirms 49 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Lancaster County confirmed 49 new coronavirus cases Saturday but no new deaths, the Lincoln-Lancaster County health department said in a news release.
The local pandemic death toll remained at 224 while the overall case total climbed to 29,111, the Health Department Reported.
For the week ending Friday the county reported 309 cases, which is down from 328 the week prior.
As of Friday, over 50,000 people in Lancaster County had been fully vaccinated.
PHOTOS: THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC