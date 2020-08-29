 Skip to main content
Lancaster County confirms 48 new coronavirus cases
Lancaster County confirms 48 new coronavirus cases

Lincoln reported 48 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The total number of cases in the county is 3,923, with 20 deaths linked to the virus. There were 299 local cases reported for the week ending Saturday, which was a significant increase from the previous week's total of 171 cases. The county's positivity rate also increased, from 6.7% to 10.2%.

Some of that increase can be attributed to schools starting back up with in-person classes, Health Director Pat Lopez said at a Friday news conference. As of Saturday, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln had reported 168 cases on campus since Aug. 12

The state is now at 33,436 cases and 392 deaths, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

