Lancaster County confirms 3rd death from coronavirus; 18 new cases reported

A Lincoln resident seeking care in a local emergency room died of the coronavirus, the third death from COVID-19 in Lancaster County to date, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday.

Local health officials reported the death along with 18 more cases, for a total of 665 COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County.

Just more than one-third of all cases in the county stem from the coronavirus outbreak at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, where 149 Lancaster County residents who work there have tested positive, along with 87 relatives or close contacts, Lopez said.

Two meat-processing plants in the county, Smithfield's Lincoln plant and Smart Chicken in Waverly, each have 10 cases, she said.

Cases have also emerged at a local health care provider.

A spokeswoman for Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals Lincoln Campus said patients in the campus' care have contracted coronavirus, but she didn't have the specific number Tuesday.