Lancaster County confirms 3rd death from coronavirus; 18 new cases reported

A Lincoln resident seeking care in a local emergency room died of the coronavirus, the third death from COVID-19 in Lancaster County to date, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday.
Local health officials reported the death along with 18 more cases, for a total of 665 COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County.
Just more than one-third of all cases in the county stem from the coronavirus outbreak at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, where 149 Lancaster County residents who work there have tested positive, along with 87 relatives or close contacts, Lopez said.
Two meat-processing plants in the county, Smithfield's Lincoln plant and Smart Chicken in Waverly, each have 10 cases, she said.
Cases have also emerged at a local health care provider.
A spokeswoman for Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals Lincoln Campus said patients in the campus' care have contracted coronavirus, but she didn't have the specific number Tuesday.
"Like all health care organizations, we are working tirelessly to protect our community by preventing the spread of COVID-19," the organization said in a statement. "We know patients testing positive is a possibility in a health care setting, and we have prepared for the situation if or when these cases happen."
Asked about cases at Madonna, Lopez said health department staff were still conducting their contact tracing investigations Tuesday.
Local health officials continue to express concern about the rising number of cases and infection rate even as restrictions were eased for some businesses Monday.
Still, hospitals have the capacity to accept new patients, Lopez said.
Tuesday, Lincoln hospitals were treating 47 people with COVID-19, including 21 county residents, Lopez said. Ten were on ventilators.
Health officials encouraged anyone out in public to wear a face mask because of concerns that people without symptoms can still carry and spread the virus unknowingly.
Anyone with symptoms, which include sore throat, fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills and new loss of smell or taste, should seek testing, Lopez said.
The local hospitals plan to ramp up their testing at the drive-thru sites and health department staff will offer free tests Friday geared toward members of Lincoln's immigrant communities at Lincoln High School, 2229 J St.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
