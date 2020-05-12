Lancaster County confirms 3rd death from coronavirus; 13 new cases reported

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Local health officials have confirmed the third death from COVID-19 in Lancaster County and reported 13 more cases Tuesday.

Information on the cases wasn't immediately released, but more details were expected Tuesday afternoon at the daily coronavirus response briefing from Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

Overall, Lancaster County has confirmed a total of 660 cases, and local health officials continue to express concern about the rising number and infection rate even as restrictions on the county were eased for some businesses Monday.

So far, investigations have connected 208 local cases to the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, including 128 employees and 80 family members or others who had direct contact with employees, according to interim Health Department Director Pat Lopez.

Another 10 cases have been connected to both the smaller Smithfield plant in Lincoln and the Smart Chicken processing plant in Waverly.

