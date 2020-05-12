You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County confirms 3rd death from coronavirus; 13 new cases reported
Lancaster County confirms 3rd death from coronavirus; 13 new cases reported

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Local health officials have confirmed the third death from COVID-19 in Lancaster County and reported 13 more cases Tuesday. 

Information on the cases wasn't immediately released, but more details were expected Tuesday afternoon at the daily coronavirus response briefing from Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

Overall, Lancaster County has confirmed a total of 660 cases, and local health officials continue to express concern about the rising number and infection rate even as restrictions on the county were eased for some businesses Monday.

New gauge pegged at 'high risk' for coronavirus spread in Lincoln

So far, investigations have connected 208 local cases to the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, including 128 employees and 80 family members or others who had direct contact with employees, according to interim Health Department Director Pat Lopez.

Another 10 cases have been connected to both the smaller Smithfield plant in Lincoln and the Smart Chicken processing plant in Waverly.

This is a developing story. Return to JournaltStar.com for updates.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

