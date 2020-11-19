 Skip to main content
Lancaster County confirms 372 new coronavirus cases, one new death
Lancaster County reported 372 lab-confirmed cases on Thursday, bringing the community total to 13,822.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also reported another resident has died from COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths in the county to 64. The man was in his 90s and had been in a nursing home.

Recoveries are up from 4,791 to 4,835. The weekly positivity rate has dropped slight from a week ago, from 29.1% to 28.7%.

There were 165 people hospitalized in Lancaster County with 66 from Lancaster County and 99 from other communities. Seventeen needed ventilators.

