 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County confirms 32 new COVID-19 cases; 2,500 vaccinated Friday in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick

Lancaster County confirms 32 new COVID-19 cases; 2,500 vaccinated Friday in Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials have confirmed 32 more cases of coronavirus, but no new local deaths from COVID-19 were reported Friday. 

The local pandemic death toll remained at 210, and the county has totaled 27,427 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, the Health Department said. 

The county's infection rate and hospitalization totals continue to trend downward. 

On Friday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 32 COVID-19 patients, including 22 from Lancaster County.  

More than 2,500 Lancaster County residents 75 and older received their first shot of vaccine at Friday's clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena.  

A second clinic for that age group will be held at the arena on Saturday. Both are by appointment only.

Lancaster County has administered 52,700 doses of coronavirus vaccine to date, according to the Health Department.

Ricketts says he'll continue to prioritize vaccine for older Nebraskans
33 pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines in Nebraska
Coronavirus logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why breakfast is the key to losing weight

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News