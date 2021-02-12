Lancaster County confirms 32 new COVID-19 cases; 2,500 vaccinated Friday in Lincoln

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials have confirmed 32 more cases of coronavirus, but no new local deaths from COVID-19 were reported Friday.

The local pandemic death toll remained at 210, and the county has totaled 27,427 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, the Health Department said.

The county's infection rate and hospitalization totals continue to trend downward.

On Friday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 32 COVID-19 patients, including 22 from Lancaster County.

More than 2,500 Lancaster County residents 75 and older received their first shot of vaccine at Friday's clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

A second clinic for that age group will be held at the arena on Saturday. Both are by appointment only.

Lancaster County has administered 52,700 doses of coronavirus vaccine to date, according to the Health Department.

