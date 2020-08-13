You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County confirms 31 new COVID-19 cases
Lancaster County confirms 31 new COVID-19 cases

Lancaster County health officials confirmed 31 new cases of coronavirus but no new deaths on Thursday. 

The new COVID-19 cases raised the overall total to 3,415, including 1,518 documented recoveries since the pandemic began, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported.

Lancaster County's death toll remained at 19. 

Lincoln hospitals cared for 13 COVID-19 patients, down slightly from Wednesday. Of those, four patients resided in Lancaster County. Three of the 13 patients needed a ventilator, the department said in a news release. 

With the new cases, the county remained on pace for a third straight week of declining new cases, but the county also remained on pace to have its third straight week of declining new tests.

Coronavirus logo 2020

 

