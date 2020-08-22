 Skip to main content
Lancaster County confirms 27 new coronavirus cases
Lancaster County confirms 27 new coronavirus cases

The Lincoln area reported 27 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The county's total is now 3,618, and there have been 19 deaths linked to the disease. The number of cases for the week ending Saturday was 164, which is up slightly from 154 the week prior. The positivity rate for the week also increased, with 6.7% of tests coming back positive, compared to 5.5% the week prior.

Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 31,626 cases as of Friday evening. The total number of deaths in the state is 376.

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020
