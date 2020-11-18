Lancaster County confirms 196 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Lancaster County confirmed 196 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday but no new deaths, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

With the new cases, Lancaster County has reported 13,450 total thus far in the pandemic, including 4,791 documented recoveries and 63 deaths.

The county set another local hospitalization record with 162 coronavirus patients in the care of Lincoln hospitals, the department said in a news release.

Those patients included 65 from Lancaster County, 97 from other communities and 17 people who needed ventilators.

