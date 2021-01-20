Lancaster County confirms 161 new coronavirus cases

Lancaster County health officials confirmed 161 new coronavirus cases Wednesday but no new deaths, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

With the new cases, the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lancaster County to date rose to 25,697, according to the department's data dashboard.

The local pandemic death toll remained at 185 on Wednesday.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 110 patients on Wednesday, including 72 Lancaster County residents and six people who were on ventilators.

Health Department Director Pat Lopez announced Tuesday the county would ease restrictions that allow larger gatherings and restaurants and bars to serve late-night drinkers and diners again.

The Health Department has moved the coronavirus risk dial into the elevated orange zone denoting high risk after 10 weeks in the red, or severe, risk zone.

