Lancaster County confirms 15 new coronavirus cases
Lancaster County confirms 15 new coronavirus cases

Lincoln reported 15 new positive COVID-19 cases Sunday, continuing the city's downward trend in recent weeks, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The community total is 3,467. The number of cases for the week ending Saturday was 158, which is the lowest weekly case count since late June. The positivity rate also dipped slightly, from 5.9% the first week of August to 5.6% for the week ending Saturday, which is also the lowest positivity rate since late June.

The number of deaths linked to the disease in Lancaster County remains at 19.

Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 253 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the total case count to 30,241. There have been 361 deaths linked to the virus in the state.

Mayor sees evidence of mask mandate's effectiveness; 16 new cases
Ouster of local health director Lopez sought by county attorney
Madsen's reopens its doors after Health Department OKs its compliance plan
Side effects: A look at just how bad things have been for some Lincoln businesses amid COVID-19

Milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic
Education
Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

